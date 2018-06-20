Storms of Steel - Kursk 1943 3rd Edition

    Now featuring the latest 3rd Edition rules for Conflict of Heroes!

    Storms of Steel! makes you a witness to the greatest tank battle in history! After their stinging defeat at Stalingrad, the Germans mass their best forces for an all-out attack against the growing Soviet bulge at Kursk. The Soviets' network of master spies has caught wind of the German plans, and they are prepared to trap and decimate the best panzer forces the Germans can muster...

    Storms of Steel! is the second stand-alone title in the best selling Conflict of Heroes series, and it followed in the footsteps of Awakening the Bear! by winning the Origins Award for Best Historical Boardgame. Each game in the series uses the same core rules system, so it's easy to advance from one game to the next!

    Conflict of Heroes is a tactical war game of platoon-sized engagements, with each counter representing a squad of infantry, a crewed gun, or a vehicle. The engagements are presented as firefights with different objectives. During a firefight, players use their army's units to fight for these objectives, which are worth victory points (VPs). The player with the most VPs at the end of the game wins.

    Storms of Steel covers one of the largest tank battles in history. German Panzer and Anti-Tank hardware had caught up with the Soviets, allowing the Germans to destroy most Soviet tanks from great distances. But the Soviets countered this advantage with mass production of tanks, which were thrown at the Germans in an attempt to overwhelm them.

    The rules for Storms of Steel are the same as for Awakening the Bear, but the two games play very differently. In Awakening the Bear, the Germans had to flank and get close to Soviet tanks if they stood any chance of penetrating the heavy T-34 tank armor. But by 1943, at the battle of Kursk, most Soviet tank armor could be penetrated by the Germans at great distances. So the tables are turned and players must employ very different tactics.

    Storms of Steel also employs map overlays, produced in the same high quality format as the maps themselves. These overlays allow players to enrich every Firefight they play! Click on the images tab for some up close detail images of the overlays!

    • Fun: Quick-paced simultaneous play keeps you in the action all the time!
    • Fast: Scenarios can be played in as little as half an hour or as long as 2 hours.
    • Easy: You can teach a new player how to play in under 5 minutes!
    • Interactive: Never any downtime! All players are simultaneously playing in a tense showdown of action and counter action.
    • BIG: The high quality maps and counters are BIG and easy to read. The counters are 1" square!

    Historically Accurate: Learn the unique tactics and logistics used by each side as you experience the same battlefield challenges real commanders faced! Noted historical game designers and WWII researchers Dana Lombardy and Bill Jaffe have joined forces to make the campaigns as realistic as possible.

    All New for the 3rd Edition:

    • Featuring the latest 3rd Edition Conflict of Heroes Rules!
    • We have updated the maps and overlay artwork to be highly detailed and more beautiful than the original!
    • Storms of Steel 3rd Edition will feature a number of new firefights in addition to classics from the original!
    • All new counters in addition to new versions of the previous counters!
    • New box format, with updated tray inserts designed by Game Trayz!
