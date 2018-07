1775 Rebellion Rulebook Update

We updated the rulebook for 1775: Rebellion which is available for free download here: 1775 Rulebook Download

The rules have not changed but the new rulebook has a completely new layout with a 2-page setup spread for faster learning and startup times. Plus it has new designer notes, examples, clarifications, and corrections. Let us know what you think about the new format!

